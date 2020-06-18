Seaport Global Securities slashes price target on NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] – find out why.

NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE: NRG] plunged by -$0.17 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $34.0899 during the day while it closed the day at $33.59. NRG Energy Inc. stock has also loss -7.18% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NRG stock has inclined by 52.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -16.28% and lost -15.50% year-on date.

The market cap for NRG stock reached $8.22 billion, with 248.00 million shares outstanding and 242.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, NRG reached a trading volume of 2601468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRG shares is $44.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRG stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for NRG Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2020, representing the official price target for NRG Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Hold rating on NRG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NRG Energy Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for NRG in the course of the last twelve months was 5.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

NRG stock trade performance evaluation

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.18. With this latest performance, NRG shares dropped by -5.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.96 for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.39, while it was recorded at 33.62 for the last single week of trading, and 36.08 for the last 200 days.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.64 and a Gross Margin at +20.25. NRG Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.48.

Return on Total Capital for NRG is now 16.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 62.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1,941.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 35.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 388.84. Additionally, NRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 379.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] managed to generate an average of $899,497 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.NRG Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NRG Energy Inc. posted 0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.76/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -7.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG Energy Inc. go to -12.80%.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,117 million, or 98.22% of NRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,660,929, which is approximately 0.762% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,132,319 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $645.91 million in NRG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $443.29 million in NRG stock with ownership of nearly 2.55% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NRG Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 210 institutional holders increased their position in NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE:NRG] by around 30,429,472 shares. Additionally, 269 investors decreased positions by around 31,544,685 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 178,457,373 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 240,431,530 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRG stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,203,230 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 4,873,589 shares during the same period.