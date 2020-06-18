Thursday, June 18, 2020
Robert W. Baird Upgrade NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]. What else is Wall St. saying?

By Brandon Evans

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ: NLOK] slipped around -0.11 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $20.22 at the close of the session, down -0.54%. NortonLifeLock Inc. stock is now 37.14% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NLOK Stock saw the intraday high of $20.59 and lowest of $20.215 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.02, which means current price is +33.73% above from all time high which was touched on 01/23/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.19M shares, NLOK reached a trading volume of 4474602 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLOK shares is $22.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for NortonLifeLock Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for NortonLifeLock Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on NLOK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NortonLifeLock Inc. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1011.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.82.

How has NLOK stock performed recently?

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.56. With this latest performance, NLOK shares gained by 1.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.02 for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.57, while it was recorded at 20.13 for the last single week of trading, and 22.43 for the last 200 days.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.94 and a Gross Margin at +81.04. NortonLifeLock Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.21.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.88.

NortonLifeLock Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NortonLifeLock Inc. posted 0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -34.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NortonLifeLock Inc. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]

There are presently around $10,949 million, or 93.30% of NLOK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLOK stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 72,985,464, which is approximately 11.648% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 65,718,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.34 billion in NLOK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $918.32 million in NLOK stock with ownership of nearly 8.069% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NortonLifeLock Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 266 institutional holders increased their position in NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ:NLOK] by around 92,371,337 shares. Additionally, 272 investors decreased positions by around 112,211,563 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 333,978,234 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 538,561,134 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLOK stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,505,718 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 20,989,184 shares during the same period.

