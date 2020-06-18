Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE] is 7.14% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Regional Health Properties Inc. [AMEX: RHE] gained 19.05% or 0.24 points to close at $1.50 with a heavy trading volume of 1022912 shares. It opened the trading session at $1.38, the shares rose to $1.74 and dropped to $1.33, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RHE points out that the company has recorded 4.90% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -100.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 142.67K shares, RHE reached to a volume of 1022912 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regional Health Properties Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for RHE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for RHE in the course of the last twelve months was 1.06.

Trading performance analysis for RHE stock

Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.64. With this latest performance, RHE shares gained by 29.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RHE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.97 for Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2663, while it was recorded at 1.2738 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3853 for the last 200 days.

Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.98 and a Gross Margin at +44.25. Regional Health Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.21.

Return on Total Capital for RHE is now 0.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 54.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 805.80. Additionally, RHE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE] managed to generate an average of $286,706 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.

An analysis of insider ownership at Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE]

There are presently around $0 million, or 7.00% of RHE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RHE stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 16,001, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 10.58% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 14,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18000.0 in RHE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $15000.0 in RHE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regional Health Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Regional Health Properties Inc. [AMEX:RHE] by around 30,360 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 31,897 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 7,387 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,870 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RHE stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,350 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 30,186 shares during the same period.