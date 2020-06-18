Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PGNX] fell -14.93% so far this year. What now?

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: PGNX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.59% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.14%. Over the last 12 months, PGNX stock dropped by -6.88%. The one-year Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.85. The average equity rating for PGNX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $369.87 million, with 86.58 million shares outstanding and 78.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 760.45K shares, PGNX stock reached a trading volume of 1870517 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PGNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGNX shares is $6.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $16 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2018, representing the official price target for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $16, while Needham kept a Strong Buy rating on PGNX stock. On February 06, 2017, analysts increased their price target for PGNX shares from 11 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

PGNX Stock Performance Analysis:

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PGNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.14. With this latest performance, PGNX shares gained by 10.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.64 for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PGNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.01, while it was recorded at 4.19 for the last single week of trading, and 4.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PGNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -178.48 and a Gross Margin at +87.29. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -195.94.

Return on Total Capital for PGNX is now -50.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -58.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PGNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 117.35. Additionally, PGNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PGNX] managed to generate an average of -$652,876 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

PGNX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -21.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGNX.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PGNX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $274 million, or 75.50% of PGNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGNX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,850,498, which is approximately -3.068% of the company’s market cap and around 9.60% of the total institutional ownership; FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 8,250,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.3 million in PGNX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $25.28 million in PGNX stock with ownership of nearly 0.724% of the company’s market capitalization.

53 institutional holders increased their position in Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:PGNX] by around 9,849,615 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 11,997,247 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 40,313,272 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,160,134 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGNX stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,361,087 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 9,106,815 shares during the same period.