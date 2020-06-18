Pivotal Research Group lifts Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ: GOOG] price surged by 0.58 percent to reach at $8.4. A sum of 1547221 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.11M shares. Alphabet Inc. shares reached a high of $1,460.00 and dropped to a low of $1,431.38 until finishing in the latest session at $1451.12.

The one-year GOOG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.23. The average equity rating for GOOG stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Alphabet Inc. [GOOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOOG shares is $1531.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Pivotal Research Group have made an estimate for Alphabet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Alphabet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $1530 to $1620, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on GOOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alphabet Inc. is set at 33.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.87.

GOOG Stock Performance Analysis:

Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.00. With this latest performance, GOOG shares gained by 4.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.50 for Alphabet Inc. [GOOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1,353.71, while it was recorded at 1,426.14 for the last single week of trading, and 1,316.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alphabet Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.98 and a Gross Margin at +55.46. Alphabet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.28.

Return on Total Capital for GOOG is now 17.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.93. Additionally, GOOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] managed to generate an average of $288,842 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.

GOOG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alphabet Inc. posted 14.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 11.33/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alphabet Inc. go to 7.69%.

Alphabet Inc. [GOOG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $329,502 million, or 70.62% of GOOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,162,950, which is approximately 2.333% of the company’s market cap and around 5.75% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,264,225 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.24 billion in GOOG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $18.06 billion in GOOG stock with ownership of nearly 2.32% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alphabet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,231 institutional holders increased their position in Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ:GOOG] by around 9,082,834 shares. Additionally, 1,215 investors decreased positions by around 12,880,368 shares, while 309 investors held positions by with 206,426,416 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,389,618 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOOG stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,130,624 shares, while 136 institutional investors sold positions of 649,056 shares during the same period.