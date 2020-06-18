Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW] Stock trading around $76.25 per share: What’s Next?

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [NYSE: PNW] plunged by -$0.98 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $77.70 during the day while it closed the day at $76.25. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation stock has also loss -2.41% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PNW stock has inclined by 16.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.96% and lost -15.21% year-on date.

The market cap for PNW stock reached $8.48 billion, with 112.59 million shares outstanding and 111.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, PNW reached a trading volume of 1204838 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNW shares is $84.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNW stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $110 to $87, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on PNW stock. On March 23, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for PNW shares from 88 to 66.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is set at 2.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

PNW stock trade performance evaluation

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.41. With this latest performance, PNW shares gained by 1.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.97 for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.33, while it was recorded at 76.17 for the last single week of trading, and 87.03 for the last 200 days.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.85 and a Gross Margin at +28.32. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.51.

Return on Total Capital for PNW is now 6.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.02. Additionally, PNW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW] managed to generate an average of $5,549,691 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation posted 1.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.42/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation go to 4.86%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [PNW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,463 million, or 87.60% of PNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PNW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,028,573, which is approximately 1.613% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,186,048 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in PNW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $512.18 million in PNW stock with ownership of nearly 1.675% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 211 institutional holders increased their position in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation [NYSE:PNW] by around 9,088,745 shares. Additionally, 292 investors decreased positions by around 10,109,714 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 77,430,953 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,629,412 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PNW stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,230,697 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 985,663 shares during the same period.