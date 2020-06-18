Owens Corning [OC] is -13.68% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Owens Corning [NYSE: OC] plunged by -$0.52 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $57.29 during the day while it closed the day at $56.21. Owens Corning stock has also loss -2.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OC stock has inclined by 78.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.79% and lost -13.68% year-on date.

The market cap for OC stock reached $5.91 billion, with 108.80 million shares outstanding and 105.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, OC reached a trading volume of 1038488 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Owens Corning [OC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OC shares is $52.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Owens Corning shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company dropped their target price from $75 to $51. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Owens Corning stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $77 to $42, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on OC stock. On April 07, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for OC shares from 61 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Owens Corning is set at 2.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for OC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for OC in the course of the last twelve months was 9.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

OC stock trade performance evaluation

Owens Corning [OC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.94. With this latest performance, OC shares gained by 23.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.08 for Owens Corning [OC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.93, while it was recorded at 54.38 for the last single week of trading, and 56.00 for the last 200 days.

Owens Corning [OC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Owens Corning [OC] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.77 and a Gross Margin at +22.74. Owens Corning’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.66.

Return on Total Capital for OC is now 10.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Owens Corning [OC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.03. Additionally, OC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Owens Corning [OC] managed to generate an average of $21,316 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Owens Corning’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Owens Corning [OC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Owens Corning posted 1.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.16/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Owens Corning go to 9.00%.

Owens Corning [OC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,951 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,556,410, which is approximately 0.036% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,975,060 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $622.62 million in OC stocks shares; and BOSTON PARTNERS, currently with $522.88 million in OC stock with ownership of nearly 8.297% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Owens Corning stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 213 institutional holders increased their position in Owens Corning [NYSE:OC] by around 13,660,952 shares. Additionally, 233 investors decreased positions by around 15,076,353 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 76,163,999 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,901,304 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OC stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,975,095 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 8,442,361 shares during the same period.