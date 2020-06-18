Oppenheimer lifts Black Knight Inc. [BKI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Black Knight Inc. [NYSE: BKI] closed the trading session at $75.38 on 06/17/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $71.565, while the highest price level was $75.38. The stocks have a year to date performance of 16.90 percent and weekly performance of -1.23 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 26.80 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 889.18K shares, BKI reached to a volume of 3367508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Black Knight Inc. [BKI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKI shares is $77.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Black Knight Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Black Knight Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $67, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Neutral rating on BKI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Black Knight Inc. is set at 2.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

BKI stock trade performance evaluation

Black Knight Inc. [BKI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.23. With this latest performance, BKI shares gained by 0.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.23 for Black Knight Inc. [BKI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 71.52, while it was recorded at 73.67 for the last single week of trading, and 65.39 for the last 200 days.

Black Knight Inc. [BKI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Black Knight Inc. [BKI] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.06 and a Gross Margin at +25.06. Black Knight Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.24.

Return on Total Capital for BKI is now 8.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Black Knight Inc. [BKI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.71. Additionally, BKI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 77.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Black Knight Inc. [BKI] managed to generate an average of $22,204 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Black Knight Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Black Knight Inc. [BKI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Black Knight Inc. posted 0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.48/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Black Knight Inc. go to 11.09%.

Black Knight Inc. [BKI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,959 million, or 92.20% of BKI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 17,874,692, which is approximately -6.226% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 16,789,650 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.23 billion in BKI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.05 billion in BKI stock with ownership of nearly -1.937% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Black Knight Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 191 institutional holders increased their position in Black Knight Inc. [NYSE:BKI] by around 7,904,277 shares. Additionally, 185 investors decreased positions by around 13,497,790 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 114,302,609 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,704,676 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKI stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,577,831 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 3,042,452 shares during the same period.