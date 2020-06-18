MongoDB Inc. [MDB] is 58.18% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

MongoDB Inc. [NASDAQ: MDB] jumped around 4.43 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $208.18 at the close of the session, up 2.17%. MongoDB Inc. stock is now 58.18% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MDB Stock saw the intraday high of $211.00 and lowest of $204.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 243.92, which means current price is +121.92% above from all time high which was touched on 06/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, MDB reached a trading volume of 1247735 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MongoDB Inc. [MDB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDB shares is $219.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for MongoDB Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $170 to $253. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2020, representing the official price target for MongoDB Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $190 to $150, while Monness Crespi & Hardt kept a Buy rating on MDB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MongoDB Inc. is set at 12.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 190.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.54.

How has MDB stock performed recently?

MongoDB Inc. [MDB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, MDB shares gained by 7.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.13 for MongoDB Inc. [MDB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 184.05, while it was recorded at 200.84 for the last single week of trading, and 149.59 for the last 200 days.

MongoDB Inc. [MDB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MongoDB Inc. [MDB] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.92 and a Gross Margin at +67.88. MongoDB Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.62.

Return on Total Capital for MDB is now -18.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -101.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MongoDB Inc. [MDB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,190.99. Additionally, MDB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 92.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,180.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 91.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MongoDB Inc. [MDB] managed to generate an average of -$96,813 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.MongoDB Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Earnings analysis for MongoDB Inc. [MDB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MongoDB Inc. posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDB.

Insider trade positions for MongoDB Inc. [MDB]

There are presently around $10,142 million, or 99.50% of MDB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDB stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 6,949,918, which is approximately -0.001% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,027,726 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.23 billion in MDB stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.08 billion in MDB stock with ownership of nearly 31.866% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MongoDB Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in MongoDB Inc. [NASDAQ:MDB] by around 5,953,202 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 3,497,029 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 40,325,521 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,775,752 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDB stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,168,197 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 846,475 shares during the same period.