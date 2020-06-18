Thursday, June 18, 2020
Market cap of Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] reaches 172.01M – now what?

By Annabelle Farmer

Vaxart Inc. [NASDAQ: VXRT] closed the trading session at $2.39 on 06/17/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.35, while the highest price level was $2.42. The stocks have a year to date performance of 581.88 percent and weekly performance of -4.02 percent. The stock has been moved at 670.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.72 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.16M shares, VXRT reached to a volume of 1758824 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vaxart Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for VXRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

VXRT stock trade performance evaluation

Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.02. With this latest performance, VXRT shares dropped by -16.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 670.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 246.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VXRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.95 for Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.60, while it was recorded at 2.38 for the last single week of trading, and 1.24 for the last 200 days.

Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -110.17. Vaxart Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -189.06.

Return on Total Capital for VXRT is now -33.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -67.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -154.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -51.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 143.95. Additionally, VXRT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 114.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] managed to generate an average of -$1,331,786 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Vaxart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vaxart Inc. posted -0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.38/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VXRT.

Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $74 million, or 46.70% of VXRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VXRT stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 25,200,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 2,173,728 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.3 million in VXRT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.57 million in VXRT stock with ownership of nearly 1840.103% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vaxart Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Vaxart Inc. [NASDAQ:VXRT] by around 3,650,262 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 96,637 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 26,649,224 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,396,123 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VXRT stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,420,982 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 38,810 shares during the same period.

