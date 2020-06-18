Market cap of Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] reaches 5.72B – now what?

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [NYSE: SHLX] jumped around 0.33 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $14.07 at the close of the session, up 2.40%. Shell Midstream Partners L.P. stock is now -30.38% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SHLX Stock saw the intraday high of $14.62 and lowest of $13.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 22.70, which means current price is +146.84% above from all time high which was touched on 01/15/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, SHLX reached a trading volume of 2082607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHLX shares is $14.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $17 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on SHLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHLX in the course of the last twelve months was 259.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.80.

How has SHLX stock performed recently?

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.28. With this latest performance, SHLX shares gained by 4.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.93 for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.09, while it was recorded at 14.06 for the last single week of trading, and 17.26 for the last 200 days.

Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.14 and a Gross Margin at +58.45. Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +75.75.

Return on Total Capital for SHLX is now 11.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.01. Additionally, SHLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 134.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.64.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Shell Midstream Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

Earnings analysis for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Shell Midstream Partners L.P. posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. go to -0.66%.

Insider trade positions for Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX]

There are presently around $1,595 million, or 30.70% of SHLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHLX stocks are: TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C. with ownership of 18,262,133, which is approximately -14.188% of the company’s market cap and around 68.55% of the total institutional ownership; ALPS ADVISORS INC, holding 16,017,469 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $220.08 million in SHLX stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $126.73 million in SHLX stock with ownership of nearly 2.952% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shell Midstream Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [NYSE:SHLX] by around 15,962,918 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 15,295,512 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 84,856,252 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,114,682 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHLX stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,948,776 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,425,963 shares during the same period.