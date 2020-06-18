Market cap of Seattle Genetics Inc. [SGEN] reaches 26.94B – now what?

Seattle Genetics Inc. [NASDAQ: SGEN] gained 0.96% or 1.5 points to close at $158.38 with a heavy trading volume of 1045349 shares. It opened the trading session at $158.05, the shares rose to $161.00 and dropped to $157.3255, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SGEN points out that the company has recorded 38.05% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -151.32% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, SGEN reached to a volume of 1045349 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Seattle Genetics Inc. [SGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGEN shares is $158.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Seattle Genetics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Seattle Genetics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $157 to $163, while Needham kept a Buy rating on SGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seattle Genetics Inc. is set at 6.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.70.

Trading performance analysis for SGEN stock

Seattle Genetics Inc. [SGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.07. With this latest performance, SGEN shares dropped by -0.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 116.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.90 for Seattle Genetics Inc. [SGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 148.45, while it was recorded at 154.11 for the last single week of trading, and 114.99 for the last 200 days.

Seattle Genetics Inc. [SGEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seattle Genetics Inc. [SGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.06 and a Gross Margin at +95.21. Seattle Genetics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.31.

Return on Total Capital for SGEN is now -13.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seattle Genetics Inc. [SGEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.11. Additionally, SGEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seattle Genetics Inc. [SGEN] managed to generate an average of -$98,847 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Seattle Genetics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Seattle Genetics Inc. [SGEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Seattle Genetics Inc. posted -0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.38/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SGEN.

An analysis of insider ownership at Seattle Genetics Inc. [SGEN]

There are presently around $25,992 million, or 96.20% of SGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGEN stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 50,060,240, which is approximately 0.006% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 18,471,566 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.9 billion in SGEN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.77 billion in SGEN stock with ownership of nearly 3.595% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seattle Genetics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 203 institutional holders increased their position in Seattle Genetics Inc. [NASDAQ:SGEN] by around 12,898,074 shares. Additionally, 191 investors decreased positions by around 11,634,878 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 141,145,767 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 165,678,719 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGEN stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,611,181 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 2,317,389 shares during the same period.