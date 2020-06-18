Market cap of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. [GDYN] reaches 421.90M – now what?

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GDYN] traded at a high on 06/17/20, posting a 1.08 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.46. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1602047 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. stands at 9.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.65%.

The market cap for GDYN stock reached $421.90 million, with 48.89 million shares outstanding and 19.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 139.54K shares, GDYN reached a trading volume of 1602047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. [GDYN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GDYN shares is $12.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GDYN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDYN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.44.

How has GDYN stock performed recently?

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. [GDYN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.86. With this latest performance, GDYN shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDYN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.99 for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. [GDYN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.39, while it was recorded at 8.42 for the last single week of trading, and 9.87 for the last 200 days.

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. [GDYN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.80 and a Current Ratio set at 14.80.

Insider trade positions for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. [GDYN]

There are presently around $198 million, or 42.60% of GDYN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GDYN stocks are: FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,095,222, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 2,284,733 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.12 million in GDYN stocks shares; and BAMCO INC /NY/, currently with $17.68 million in GDYN stock with ownership of nearly 5.6% of the company’s market capitalization.

35 institutional holders increased their position in Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GDYN] by around 14,079,963 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 9,153,673 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 449,926 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,683,562 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GDYN stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,765,194 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 3,593,804 shares during the same period.