Market cap of Graf Industrial Corp. [GRAF] reaches 389.08M – now what?

Graf Industrial Corp. [NYSE: GRAF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 17.66% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 30.30%. Over the last 12 months, GRAF stock rose by 38.25%.

The market cap for the stock reached $389.08 million, with 30.47 million shares outstanding and 28.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 106.35K shares, GRAF stock reached a trading volume of 1543594 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Graf Industrial Corp. [GRAF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Graf Industrial Corp. is set at 0.49 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 71.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

GRAF Stock Performance Analysis:

Graf Industrial Corp. [GRAF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.30. With this latest performance, GRAF shares gained by 31.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRAF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 94.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 97.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 92.63 for Graf Industrial Corp. [GRAF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.42, while it was recorded at 11.59 for the last single week of trading, and 10.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Graf Industrial Corp. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for GRAF is now -0.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Graf Industrial Corp. [GRAF] managed to generate an average of -$6,961,465 per employee.Graf Industrial Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Graf Industrial Corp. [GRAF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $265 million, or 98.50% of GRAF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRAF stocks are: GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 3,883,994, which is approximately 499.373% of the company’s market cap and around 5.86% of the total institutional ownership; MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC, holding 2,525,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.16 million in GRAF stocks shares; and OMNI PARTNERS LLP, currently with $27.23 million in GRAF stock with ownership of nearly 3.026% of the company’s market capitalization.

17 institutional holders increased their position in Graf Industrial Corp. [NYSE:GRAF] by around 8,076,326 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 4,042,879 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 10,863,899 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,983,104 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRAF stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,502,760 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 984,474 shares during the same period.