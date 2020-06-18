Market cap of Amyris Inc. [AMRS] reaches 603.53M – now what?

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] loss -3.27% on the last trading session, reaching $3.85 price per share at the time. Amyris Inc. represents 155.07 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $603.53 million with the latest information. AMRS stock price has been found in the range of $3.78 to $4.01.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, AMRS reached a trading volume of 2188633 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amyris Inc. [AMRS]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Amyris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price from $10 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2018, representing the official price target for Amyris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while B. Riley FBR Inc. analysts kept a Buy rating on AMRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amyris Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.61.

Trading performance analysis for AMRS stock

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.82. With this latest performance, AMRS shares gained by 9.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.58 for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.26, while it was recorded at 3.87 for the last single week of trading, and 3.40 for the last 200 days.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amyris Inc. [AMRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -79.76 and a Gross Margin at +50.06. Amyris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -154.29.

Additionally, AMRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 754.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 179.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amyris Inc. [AMRS] managed to generate an average of -$419,585 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.06.Amyris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amyris Inc. posted -0.66/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amyris Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amyris Inc. [AMRS]

There are presently around $190 million, or 34.90% of AMRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 16,570,756, which is approximately 96.193% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, holding 6,492,247 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.84 million in AMRS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $18.44 million in AMRS stock with ownership of nearly -5.752% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amyris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS] by around 12,884,712 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 9,208,056 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 25,688,851 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,781,619 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRS stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,178,350 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 2,644,291 shares during the same period.