Market cap of Agree Realty Corporation [ADC] reaches 3.58B – now what?

Agree Realty Corporation [NYSE: ADC] slipped around -0.03 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $69.96 at the close of the session, down -0.04%. Agree Realty Corporation stock is now -0.30% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ADC Stock saw the intraday high of $70.96 and lowest of $69.45 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 80.51, which means current price is +54.68% above from all time high which was touched on 02/21/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 778.88K shares, ADC reached a trading volume of 1066883 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Agree Realty Corporation [ADC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADC shares is $72.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Agree Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $78 to $82. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Agree Realty Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agree Realty Corporation is set at 2.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADC in the course of the last twelve months was 196.93.

How has ADC stock performed recently?

Agree Realty Corporation [ADC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.39. With this latest performance, ADC shares gained by 12.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.52 for Agree Realty Corporation [ADC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.73, while it was recorded at 67.97 for the last single week of trading, and 70.10 for the last 200 days.

Agree Realty Corporation [ADC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agree Realty Corporation [ADC] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.88 and a Gross Margin at +57.50. Agree Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.79.

Return on Total Capital for ADC is now 3.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Agree Realty Corporation [ADC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.64. Additionally, ADC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agree Realty Corporation [ADC] managed to generate an average of $1,943,951 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Earnings analysis for Agree Realty Corporation [ADC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Agree Realty Corporation posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.41/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agree Realty Corporation go to -0.90%.

Insider trade positions for Agree Realty Corporation [ADC]

There are presently around $3,753 million, or 90.02% of ADC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,388,471, which is approximately 0.736% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,090,238 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $496.25 million in ADC stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $298.56 million in ADC stock with ownership of nearly 38.235% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agree Realty Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 164 institutional holders increased their position in Agree Realty Corporation [NYSE:ADC] by around 11,530,100 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 4,463,448 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 37,621,262 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,614,810 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADC stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,103,840 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 1,800,690 shares during the same period.