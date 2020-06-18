Market cap of Accel Entertainment Inc. [ACEL] reaches 771.54M – now what?

Accel Entertainment Inc. [NYSE: ACEL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.10% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.66%. Over the last 12 months, ACEL stock dropped by -3.64%. The one-year Accel Entertainment Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.61. The average equity rating for ACEL stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $771.54 million, with 79.01 million shares outstanding and 34.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 294.58K shares, ACEL stock reached a trading volume of 1101033 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Accel Entertainment Inc. [ACEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACEL shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Accel Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Accel Entertainment Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACEL in the course of the last twelve months was 16.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

ACEL Stock Performance Analysis:

Accel Entertainment Inc. [ACEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.66. With this latest performance, ACEL shares gained by 14.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.74 for Accel Entertainment Inc. [ACEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.17, while it was recorded at 9.87 for the last single week of trading, and 10.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Accel Entertainment Inc. Fundamentals:

Accel Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

ACEL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Accel Entertainment Inc. go to 7.13%.

Accel Entertainment Inc. [ACEL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $284 million, or 57.60% of ACEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACEL stocks are: FAIRVIEW CAPITAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 6,165,679, which is approximately 7.64% of the company’s market cap and around 6.60% of the total institutional ownership; TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC., holding 4,003,632 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.28 million in ACEL stocks shares; and CRESCENT PARK MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $23.82 million in ACEL stock with ownership of nearly -4.077% of the company’s market capitalization.

37 institutional holders increased their position in Accel Entertainment Inc. [NYSE:ACEL] by around 6,641,059 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 4,891,171 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 16,710,963 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,243,193 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACEL stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,361,196 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 3,046,565 shares during the same period.