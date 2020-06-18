Market Analysts see Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] falling to $2.70. Time to buy?

Soligenix Inc. [NASDAQ: SNGX] price plunged by -5.56 percent to reach at -$0.11. A sum of 1373874 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.08M shares. Soligenix Inc. shares reached a high of $1.9282 and dropped to a low of $1.72 until finishing in the latest session at $1.78.

Guru’s Opinion on Soligenix Inc. [SNGX]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Soligenix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price from $4 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on August 14, 2017, representing the official price target for Soligenix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on SNGX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Soligenix Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

SNGX Stock Performance Analysis:

Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.36. With this latest performance, SNGX shares gained by 10.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 147.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.57 for Soligenix Inc. [SNGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7007, while it was recorded at 1.8850 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6167 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Soligenix Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -344.82 and a Gross Margin at -10.94. Soligenix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -290.94.

Return on Total Capital for SNGX is now -281.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -241.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -241.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -102.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.73. Additionally, SNGX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] managed to generate an average of -$584,724 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Soligenix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

SNGX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Soligenix Inc. posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Soligenix Inc. go to 1.00%.

Soligenix Inc. [SNGX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5 million, or 10.50% of SNGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNGX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 809,397, which is approximately 5.711% of the company’s market cap and around 3.54% of the total institutional ownership; KNOLL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 787,830 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.49 million in SNGX stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $1.0 million in SNGX stock with ownership of nearly 70.526% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Soligenix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in Soligenix Inc. [NASDAQ:SNGX] by around 763,478 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 32,766 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 1,997,376 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,793,620 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNGX stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 331,165 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 30,772 shares during the same period.