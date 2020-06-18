Market Analysts see Orion Group Holdings Inc. [ORN] gaining to $5. Time to buy?

Orion Group Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ORN] jumped around 0.35 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $3.28 at the close of the session, up 11.95%. Orion Group Holdings Inc. stock is now -36.80% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ORN Stock saw the intraday high of $3.50 and lowest of $3.04 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.99, which means current price is +114.38% above from all time high which was touched on 01/16/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 148.88K shares, ORN reached a trading volume of 1389666 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Orion Group Holdings Inc. [ORN]?

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Orion Group Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2018, representing the official price target for Orion Group Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $10, while FBR & Co. kept a Buy rating on ORN stock. On October 06, 2016, analysts increased their price target for ORN shares from 6 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orion Group Holdings Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORN in the course of the last twelve months was 155.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has ORN stock performed recently?

Orion Group Holdings Inc. [ORN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.09. With this latest performance, ORN shares gained by 38.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.84 for Orion Group Holdings Inc. [ORN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.40, while it was recorded at 2.81 for the last single week of trading, and 3.93 for the last 200 days.

Orion Group Holdings Inc. [ORN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Orion Group Holdings Inc. [ORN] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.05 and a Gross Margin at +8.67. Orion Group Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.76.

Return on Total Capital for ORN is now 0.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Orion Group Holdings Inc. [ORN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.20. Additionally, ORN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Orion Group Holdings Inc. [ORN] managed to generate an average of -$2,084 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.95.Orion Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Orion Group Holdings Inc. [ORN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Orion Group Holdings Inc. posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 57.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Orion Group Holdings Inc. go to -10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Orion Group Holdings Inc. [ORN]

There are presently around $63 million, or 94.70% of ORN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORN stocks are: RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. with ownership of 3,321,916, which is approximately -28.488% of the company’s market cap and around 5.80% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 2,397,138 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.02 million in ORN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.93 million in ORN stock with ownership of nearly 0.772% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Orion Group Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Orion Group Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ORN] by around 2,702,609 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 2,827,899 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 16,001,047 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,531,555 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 674,672 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 654,182 shares during the same period.