Market Analysts see Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] gaining to $91. Time to buy?

Consolidated Edison Inc. [NYSE: ED] traded at a low on 06/17/20, posting a -1.41 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $75.29. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1933930 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Consolidated Edison Inc. stands at 3.05% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.49%.

The market cap for ED stock reached $24.92 billion, with 333.60 million shares outstanding and 333.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, ED reached a trading volume of 1933930 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ED shares is $81.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ED stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Consolidated Edison Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $98 to $91. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Consolidated Edison Inc. stock. On November 21, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for ED shares from 95 to 88.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Consolidated Edison Inc. is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for ED in the course of the last twelve months was 11.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has ED stock performed recently?

Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.16. With this latest performance, ED shares gained by 2.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.23 for Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.52, while it was recorded at 75.46 for the last single week of trading, and 85.98 for the last 200 days.

Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.13 and a Gross Margin at +40.50. Consolidated Edison Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.70.

Return on Total Capital for ED is now 6.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.06. Additionally, ED Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED] managed to generate an average of $90,195 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Consolidated Edison Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Consolidated Edison Inc. posted 0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.59/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ED. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Consolidated Edison Inc. go to 2.65%.

Insider trade positions for Consolidated Edison Inc. [ED]

There are presently around $15,569 million, or 63.10% of ED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ED stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 33,418,851, which is approximately 2.011% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,756,135 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.2 billion in ED stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.76 billion in ED stock with ownership of nearly 2.1% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Consolidated Edison Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 381 institutional holders increased their position in Consolidated Edison Inc. [NYSE:ED] by around 16,786,884 shares. Additionally, 481 investors decreased positions by around 16,059,512 shares, while 191 investors held positions by with 171,013,687 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 203,860,083 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ED stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,036,175 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 2,581,112 shares during the same period.