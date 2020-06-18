Keefe Bruyette Resumed Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: JEF] traded at a low on 06/17/20, posting a -1.35 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $15.37. The results of the trading session contributed to over 3497891 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stands at 5.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.64%.

The market cap for JEF stock reached $3.97 billion, with 302.41 million shares outstanding and 218.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.76M shares, JEF reached a trading volume of 3497891 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JEF shares is $20.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JEF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for JEF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.97.

How has JEF stock performed recently?

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.79. With this latest performance, JEF shares gained by 14.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JEF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.33 for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.92, while it was recorded at 15.23 for the last single week of trading, and 18.20 for the last 200 days.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.46 and a Gross Margin at +86.60. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.48.

Return on Total Capital for JEF is now 0.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 216.25. Additionally, JEF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] managed to generate an average of $199,817 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Earnings analysis for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. posted 2.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 791.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JEF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. go to 18.00%.

Insider trade positions for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]

There are presently around $3,168 million, or 76.30% of JEF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JEF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,155,571, which is approximately -2.458% of the company’s market cap and around 10.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,033,068 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $358.86 million in JEF stocks shares; and FIRST PACIFIC ADVISORS, LP, currently with $295.9 million in JEF stock with ownership of nearly -6.924% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:JEF] by around 10,761,528 shares. Additionally, 245 investors decreased positions by around 26,180,237 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 166,379,476 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 203,321,241 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JEF stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,397,759 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 2,816,880 shares during the same period.