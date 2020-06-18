JMP Securities lifts Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. [IMH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. [AMEX: IMH] traded at a high on 06/17/20, posting a 16.58 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.25. The results of the trading session contributed to over 2360374 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. stands at 24.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.68%.

The market cap for IMH stock reached $43.99 million, with 21.22 million shares outstanding and 11.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 55.89K shares, IMH reached a trading volume of 2360374 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. [IMH]?

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2016, representing the official price target for Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

How has IMH stock performed recently?

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. [IMH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.81. With this latest performance, IMH shares gained by 45.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.82 for Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. [IMH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.85, while it was recorded at 2.00 for the last single week of trading, and 4.91 for the last 200 days.

Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. [IMH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. [IMH] shares currently have an operating margin of -124.89 and a Gross Margin at +79.33. Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.36.

Return on Total Capital for IMH is now -4.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. [IMH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3,273.10. Additionally, IMH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 97.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 96.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,898.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. [IMH] managed to generate an average of -$15,051 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.

Earnings analysis for Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. [IMH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. posted -0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.19/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -168.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IMH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. go to 4.00%.

Insider trade positions for Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. [IMH]

There are presently around $5 million, or 13.00% of IMH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMH stocks are: HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 837,766, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 28.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 455,742 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.88 million in IMH stocks shares; and PHILADELPHIA FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT OF SAN FRANCISCO, LLC, currently with $0.6 million in IMH stock with ownership of nearly 32.714% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Impac Mortgage Holdings Inc. [AMEX:IMH] by around 247,487 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 51,286 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 2,459,013 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,757,786 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMH stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 79,642 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,644 shares during the same period.