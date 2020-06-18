Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] Revenue clocked in at $439.60 million, down -23.59% YTD: What’s Next?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: IRWD] traded at a high on 06/17/20, posting a 6.72 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.17. The results of the trading session contributed to over 2448250 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 6.19% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.99%.

The market cap for IRWD stock reached $1.65 billion, with 158.37 million shares outstanding and 154.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, IRWD reached a trading volume of 2448250 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRWD shares is $11.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRWD stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 10, 2019, representing the official price target for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for IRWD in the course of the last twelve months was 18.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 12.10.

How has IRWD stock performed recently?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.67. With this latest performance, IRWD shares dropped by -11.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.41 for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.29, while it was recorded at 9.49 for the last single week of trading, and 10.87 for the last 200 days.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.32 and a Gross Margin at +93.12. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.76.

Return on Total Capital for IRWD is now 42.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.26. Additionally, IRWD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 127.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 107.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] managed to generate an average of $185,940 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.10 and a Current Ratio set at 12.10.

Earnings analysis for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 433.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IRWD.

Insider trade positions for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]

There are presently around $1,697 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRWD stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 22,064,270, which is approximately 1.568% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 17,960,849 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $171.17 million in IRWD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $155.73 million in IRWD stock with ownership of nearly -1.789% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:IRWD] by around 17,740,991 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 16,729,082 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 143,637,818 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 178,107,891 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRWD stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,327,091 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,051,236 shares during the same period.