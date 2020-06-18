IQVIA Holdings Inc. [IQV] Is Currently -1.50 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

IQVIA Holdings Inc. [NYSE: IQV] plunged by -$2.12 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $141.50 during the day while it closed the day at $138.92. IQVIA Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -5.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IQV stock has inclined by 54.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.19% and lost -10.09% year-on date.

The market cap for IQV stock reached $26.49 billion, with 192.70 million shares outstanding and 185.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, IQV reached a trading volume of 1322775 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about IQVIA Holdings Inc. [IQV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IQV shares is $155.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IQV stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for IQVIA Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2020, representing the official price target for IQVIA Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $185, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on IQV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IQVIA Holdings Inc. is set at 4.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for IQV in the course of the last twelve months was 39.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

IQV stock trade performance evaluation

IQVIA Holdings Inc. [IQV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.62. With this latest performance, IQV shares gained by 0.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.76 for IQVIA Holdings Inc. [IQV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 137.42, while it was recorded at 139.40 for the last single week of trading, and 142.75 for the last 200 days.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. [IQV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IQVIA Holdings Inc. [IQV] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.73 and a Gross Margin at +23.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.72.

Return on Total Capital for IQV is now 4.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IQVIA Holdings Inc. [IQV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 203.13. Additionally, IQV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 198.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IQVIA Holdings Inc. [IQV] managed to generate an average of $2,851 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for IQVIA Holdings Inc. [IQV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, IQVIA Holdings Inc. posted 1.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.49/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQVIA Holdings Inc. go to 8.64%.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. [IQV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24,277 million, or 92.90% of IQV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IQV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,731,578, which is approximately 1.992% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,785,075 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.94 billion in IQV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.12 billion in IQV stock with ownership of nearly 1.912% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IQVIA Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 332 institutional holders increased their position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. [NYSE:IQV] by around 25,638,717 shares. Additionally, 360 investors decreased positions by around 26,663,218 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 119,823,898 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 172,125,833 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IQV stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,457,537 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 6,935,626 shares during the same period.