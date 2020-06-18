Thursday, June 18, 2020
ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] fell -10.68% so far this year. What now?

By Edison Baldwin

ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ: IMGN] price plunged by -1.30 percent to reach at -$0.06. A sum of 1040706 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.71M shares. ImmunoGen Inc. shares reached a high of $4.7274 and dropped to a low of $4.54 until finishing in the latest session at $4.56.

The one-year IMGN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.23. The average equity rating for IMGN stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMGN shares is $7.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for ImmunoGen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $4 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on August 13, 2019, representing the official price target for ImmunoGen Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunoGen Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.96.

IMGN Stock Performance Analysis:

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.00. With this latest performance, IMGN shares dropped by -4.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 112.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.42 for ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.27, while it was recorded at 4.50 for the last single week of trading, and 3.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ImmunoGen Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -85.98. ImmunoGen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -126.57.

Return on Total Capital for IMGN is now -60.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -125.91. Additionally, IMGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 202.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] managed to generate an average of -$1,388,440 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.ImmunoGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

IMGN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ImmunoGen Inc. posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IMGN.

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $635 million, or 79.70% of IMGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMGN stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 19,151,382, which is approximately 45818.867% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; REDMILE GROUP, LLC, holding 16,733,879 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.31 million in IMGN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $74.12 million in IMGN stock with ownership of nearly 12.773% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ImmunoGen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ:IMGN] by around 39,735,601 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 14,193,757 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 83,533,358 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,462,716 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMGN stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,055,365 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 2,554,906 shares during the same period.

