Hecla Mining Company [HL] Stock trading around $2.93 per share: What’s Next?

Hecla Mining Company [NYSE: HL] traded at a low on 06/17/20, posting a -4.25 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.93. The results of the trading session contributed to over 7394239 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hecla Mining Company stands at 8.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.54%.

The market cap for HL stock reached $1.52 billion, with 523.22 million shares outstanding and 516.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.77M shares, HL reached a trading volume of 7394239 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hecla Mining Company [HL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HL shares is $3.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HL stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Hecla Mining Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Hecla Mining Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hecla Mining Company is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for HL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92.

How has HL stock performed recently?

Hecla Mining Company [HL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.83. With this latest performance, HL shares dropped by -6.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.12 for Hecla Mining Company [HL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.80, while it was recorded at 3.06 for the last single week of trading, and 2.57 for the last 200 days.

Hecla Mining Company [HL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hecla Mining Company [HL] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.30 and a Gross Margin at +1.03. Hecla Mining Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.76.

Return on Total Capital for HL is now -2.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hecla Mining Company [HL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.54. Additionally, HL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 30.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hecla Mining Company [HL] managed to generate an average of -$61,379 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Hecla Mining Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for Hecla Mining Company [HL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hecla Mining Company posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HL.

Insider trade positions for Hecla Mining Company [HL]

There are presently around $953 million, or 62.20% of HL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HL stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 50,069,059, which is approximately -7.148% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,055,629 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $143.99 million in HL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $117.09 million in HL stock with ownership of nearly 3.967% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hecla Mining Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Hecla Mining Company [NYSE:HL] by around 38,380,945 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 43,650,698 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 229,451,856 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 311,483,499 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HL stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,309,701 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 11,048,359 shares during the same period.