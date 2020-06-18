H.C. Wainwright lifts Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Fate Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FATE] surged by $0.17 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $32.99 during the day while it closed the day at $31.75. Fate Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -3.76% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FATE stock has inclined by 38.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 55.03% and gained 62.24% year-on date.

The market cap for FATE stock reached $2.62 billion, with 75.89 million shares outstanding and 65.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, FATE reached a trading volume of 1015455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FATE shares is $38.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FATE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Fate Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on FATE stock. On December 30, 2019, analysts increased their price target for FATE shares from 27 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fate Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for FATE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 246.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.47.

FATE stock trade performance evaluation

Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.76. With this latest performance, FATE shares gained by 7.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FATE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.69 for Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.75, while it was recorded at 31.17 for the last single week of trading, and 22.54 for the last 200 days.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE] shares currently have an operating margin of -943.14. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -919.00.

Return on Total Capital for FATE is now -45.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.00. Additionally, FATE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE] managed to generate an average of -$551,399 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 42.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.40 and a Current Ratio set at 8.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fate Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.33/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FATE.

Fate Therapeutics Inc. [FATE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,391 million, or 97.70% of FATE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FATE stocks are: REDMILE GROUP, LLC with ownership of 11,216,809, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,881,683 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $217.32 million in FATE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $176.39 million in FATE stock with ownership of nearly -3.579% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fate Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Fate Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FATE] by around 12,385,078 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 9,040,751 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 54,296,741 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,722,570 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FATE stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,582,177 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,474,584 shares during the same period.