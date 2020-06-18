Guggenheim slashes price target on Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] – find out why.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ZBH] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.28% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.63%. Over the last 12 months, ZBH stock rose by 8.42%. The one-year Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.25. The average equity rating for ZBH stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $25.63 billion, with 206.50 million shares outstanding and 206.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, ZBH stock reached a trading volume of 1051744 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZBH shares is $138.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZBH stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $189 to $153, while Needham kept a Strong Buy rating on ZBH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. is set at 5.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZBH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZBH in the course of the last twelve months was 19.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

ZBH Stock Performance Analysis:

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.63. With this latest performance, ZBH shares gained by 4.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZBH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.22 for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 120.31, while it was recorded at 126.52 for the last single week of trading, and 133.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.13 and a Gross Margin at +63.98. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.18.

Return on Total Capital for ZBH is now 5.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.80. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.62. Additionally, ZBH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] managed to generate an average of $56,864 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

ZBH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. posted 1.93/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.91/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZBH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. go to 5.33%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [ZBH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,240 million, or 91.40% of ZBH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZBH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,292,262, which is approximately 2.102% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,250,454 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.0 billion in ZBH stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $1.39 billion in ZBH stock with ownership of nearly -0.634% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 379 institutional holders increased their position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ZBH] by around 19,732,721 shares. Additionally, 504 investors decreased positions by around 18,233,098 shares, while 177 investors held positions by with 146,984,319 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 184,950,138 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZBH stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,618,081 shares, while 159 institutional investors sold positions of 3,964,241 shares during the same period.