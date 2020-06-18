Goldman slashes price target on Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] – find out why.

Darling Ingredients Inc. [NYSE: DAR] closed the trading session at $23.29 on 06/17/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $23.11, while the highest price level was $24.4913. The stocks have a year to date performance of -17.06 percent and weekly performance of -4.27 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.08 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 66.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, DAR reached to a volume of 1115052 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAR shares is $32.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Darling Ingredients Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Darling Ingredients Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Darling Ingredients Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

DAR stock trade performance evaluation

Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.27. With this latest performance, DAR shares gained by 7.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.00 for Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.74, while it was recorded at 23.35 for the last single week of trading, and 22.74 for the last 200 days.

Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.66 and a Gross Margin at +13.27. Darling Ingredients Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.29.

Return on Total Capital for DAR is now 2.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.32. Additionally, DAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] managed to generate an average of $30,950 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Darling Ingredients Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Darling Ingredients Inc. posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Darling Ingredients Inc. go to 3.00%.

Darling Ingredients Inc. [DAR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,811 million, or 98.70% of DAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,909,960, which is approximately -25.691% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,415,481 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $398.73 million in DAR stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $283.71 million in DAR stock with ownership of nearly -8.436% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Darling Ingredients Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in Darling Ingredients Inc. [NYSE:DAR] by around 16,639,401 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 23,536,692 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 116,707,279 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,883,372 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAR stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,541,599 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 3,082,252 shares during the same period.