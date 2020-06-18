Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] Stock trading around $16.33 per share: What’s Next?

Fulgent Genetics Inc. [NASDAQ: FLGT] loss -1.03% on the last trading session, reaching $16.33 price per share at the time. Fulgent Genetics Inc. represents 21.57 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $338.03 million with the latest information. FLGT stock price has been found in the range of $16.21 to $19.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 407.86K shares, FLGT reached a trading volume of 1302940 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLGT shares is $16.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Fulgent Genetics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2019, representing the official price target for Fulgent Genetics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fulgent Genetics Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLGT in the course of the last twelve months was 84.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.40.

Trading performance analysis for FLGT stock

Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.69. With this latest performance, FLGT shares dropped by -4.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 182.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.75 for Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.55, while it was recorded at 16.09 for the last single week of trading, and 13.32 for the last 200 days.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.32 and a Gross Margin at +56.63. Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.26.

Return on Total Capital for FLGT is now -0.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.23. Additionally, FLGT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT] managed to generate an average of -$2,957 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Fulgent Genetics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fulgent Genetics Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fulgent Genetics Inc. go to 44.45%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fulgent Genetics Inc. [FLGT]

There are presently around $101 million, or 29.80% of FLGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLGT stocks are: DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 667,996, which is approximately 21.413% of the company’s market cap and around 38.40% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, holding 569,444 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.4 million in FLGT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $8.08 million in FLGT stock with ownership of nearly -4.976% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fulgent Genetics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Fulgent Genetics Inc. [NASDAQ:FLGT] by around 1,665,266 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 1,222,861 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 3,218,142 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,106,269 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLGT stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 571,832 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 470,394 shares during the same period.