Thursday, June 18, 2020
Forum Merger II Corporation [FMCI] is 82.57% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Misty Lee

Forum Merger II Corporation [NASDAQ: FMCI] closed the trading session at $18.64 on 06/17/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.55, while the highest price level was $20.00. The stocks have a year to date performance of 82.57 percent and weekly performance of 26.63 percent. The stock has been moved at 83.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 75.68 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 80.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, FMCI reached to a volume of 9740457 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Forum Merger II Corporation [FMCI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Forum Merger II Corporation is set at 1.36 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.82.

FMCI stock trade performance evaluation

Forum Merger II Corporation [FMCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.63. With this latest performance, FMCI shares gained by 75.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FMCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.16 for Forum Merger II Corporation [FMCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.44, while it was recorded at 15.47 for the last single week of trading, and 10.49 for the last 200 days.

Forum Merger II Corporation [FMCI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for FMCI is now -0.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.19. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Forum Merger II Corporation [FMCI] managed to generate an average of $1,175,084 per employee.

Forum Merger II Corporation [FMCI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $317 million, or 97.77% of FMCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FMCI stocks are: GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 2,053,069, which is approximately 7.827% of the company’s market cap and around 26.89% of the total institutional ownership; BERKLEY W R CORP, holding 1,729,869 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.88 million in FMCI stocks shares; and KEPOS CAPITAL LP, currently with $21.23 million in FMCI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

22 institutional holders increased their position in Forum Merger II Corporation [NASDAQ:FMCI] by around 7,383,343 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 5,257,168 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 5,735,224 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,375,735 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FMCI stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,190,474 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 2,452,445 shares during the same period.

