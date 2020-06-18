For Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH], Telsey Advisory Group sees a rise to $50. What next?

Texas Roadhouse Inc. [NASDAQ: TXRH] closed the trading session at $52.68 on 06/17/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $52.37, while the highest price level was $54.55. The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.46 percent and weekly performance of -4.04 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 73.23 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, TXRH reached to a volume of 1363693 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXRH shares is $53.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXRH stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Texas Roadhouse Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $55 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Texas Roadhouse Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $79 to $73, while Wedbush kept a Outperform rating on TXRH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Roadhouse Inc. is set at 3.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXRH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.47.

TXRH stock trade performance evaluation

Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.04. With this latest performance, TXRH shares gained by 8.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXRH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.73 for Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.07, while it was recorded at 52.66 for the last single week of trading, and 52.99 for the last 200 days.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.39 and a Gross Margin at +13.81. Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Total Capital for TXRH is now 18.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.70. Additionally, TXRH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH] managed to generate an average of $2,569 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.50.Texas Roadhouse Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Texas Roadhouse Inc. posted 0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.63/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXRH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Roadhouse Inc. go to 3.50%.

Texas Roadhouse Inc. [TXRH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,467 million, or 92.40% of TXRH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXRH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,204,560, which is approximately -12.291% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,291,658 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $344.28 million in TXRH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $120.86 million in TXRH stock with ownership of nearly 275.429% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Texas Roadhouse Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in Texas Roadhouse Inc. [NASDAQ:TXRH] by around 13,131,451 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 12,321,541 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 37,904,082 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,357,074 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXRH stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,964,575 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 3,810,556 shares during the same period.