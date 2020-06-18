Thursday, June 18, 2020
type here...
Companies

For AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB], Mizuho sees a drop to $144. What next?

By Annabelle Farmer

Must read

Market

why Designer Brands Inc. [DBI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.14

Brandon Evans - 0
Designer Brands Inc. gained 12.48% or 0.89 points to close at $8.02 with a heavy trading volume of 2007556 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Industry

Centennial Resource Development Inc. [CDEV] is -70.56% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Centennial Resource Development Inc. price surged by 2.26 percent to reach at $0.03. A sum of 15712124 shares traded at recent session while...
Read more
Companies

Oceaneering International Inc. [OII] stock Upgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $7

Edison Baldwin - 0
Oceaneering International Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.07% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more
Industry

Market cap of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. [COCP] reaches 52.02M – now what?

Brandon Evans - 0
Cocrystal Pharma Inc. closed the trading session at $1.36. The stocks have a year to date performance of 174.47 percent and weekly performance...
Read more

AvalonBay Communities Inc. [NYSE: AVB] price plunged by -2.74 percent to reach at -$4.59. A sum of 1202931 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.41M shares. AvalonBay Communities Inc. shares reached a high of $169.035 and dropped to a low of $161.27 until finishing in the latest session at $162.74.

The one-year AVB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.72. The average equity rating for AVB stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVB shares is $178.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for AvalonBay Communities Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $223 to $140. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2020, representing the official price target for AvalonBay Communities Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $234 to $248, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on AVB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AvalonBay Communities Inc. is set at 6.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.59.

AVB Stock Performance Analysis:

AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.02. With this latest performance, AVB shares gained by 2.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.95 for AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 160.52, while it was recorded at 163.28 for the last single week of trading, and 195.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AvalonBay Communities Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.89 and a Gross Margin at +38.32. AvalonBay Communities Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.82.

Return on Total Capital for AVB is now 3.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.67. Additionally, AVB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB] managed to generate an average of $251,093 per employee.

AVB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AvalonBay Communities Inc. posted 1.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.17/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AvalonBay Communities Inc. go to 2.54%.

AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,971 million, or 95.40% of AVB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,912,970, which is approximately 0.367% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,350,124 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.74 billion in AVB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.58 billion in AVB stock with ownership of nearly -0.461% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AvalonBay Communities Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 288 institutional holders increased their position in AvalonBay Communities Inc. [NYSE:AVB] by around 10,824,636 shares. Additionally, 302 investors decreased positions by around 9,614,327 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 110,863,936 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,302,899 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVB stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,433,764 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 759,652 shares during the same period.

Previous articleRegional Health Properties Inc. [RHE] is 7.14% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?
Next articleAytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU] is 52.19% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

More articles

Companies

Citigroup slashes price target on Valley National Bancorp [VLY] – find out why.

Misty Lee - 0
Valley National Bancorp stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.42% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more
Companies

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] moved down -0.92: Why It’s Important

Brandon Evans - 0
Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.92% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of...
Read more
Companies

Upwork Inc. [UPWK] gain 12.09% so far this year. What now?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Upwork Inc. price plunged by -1.32 percent to reach at -$0.16. A sum of 1648379 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Companies

Citigroup slashes price target on Valley National Bancorp [VLY] – find out why.

Misty Lee - 0
Valley National Bancorp stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.42% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more
Market

SunTrust lifts Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [MIC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation loss -1.72% on the last trading session, reaching $31.42 price per share at the time. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation represents 86.69...
Read more
Industry

Market cap of Fox Corporation [FOX] reaches 16.29B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Fox Corporation plunged by -$0.26 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $28.10 during the day while it...
Read more
Finance

Aytu BioScience Inc. [AYTU] is 52.19% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
Aytu BioScience Inc. traded at a high on 06/17/20, posting a 2.07 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.48. The...
Read more
Companies

For AvalonBay Communities Inc. [AVB], Mizuho sees a drop to $144. What next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
AvalonBay Communities Inc. price plunged by -2.74 percent to reach at -$4.59. A sum of 1202931 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Companies

Citigroup slashes price target on Valley National Bancorp [VLY] – find out why.

Misty Lee - 0
Valley National Bancorp stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.42% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less...
Read more
Market

SunTrust lifts Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [MIC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation loss -1.72% on the last trading session, reaching $31.42 price per share at the time. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation represents 86.69...
Read more

Popular Category