Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] is 25.61% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Dare Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ: DARE] loss -1.90% on the last trading session, reaching $1.03 price per share at the time. Dare Bioscience Inc. represents 23.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $27.71 million with the latest information. DARE stock price has been found in the range of $1.02 to $1.10.

If compared to the average trading volume of 353.66K shares, DARE reached a trading volume of 1049287 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dare Bioscience Inc. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

Trading performance analysis for DARE stock

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.90. With this latest performance, DARE shares dropped by -1.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DARE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.65 for Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0347, while it was recorded at 1.0161 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9644 for the last 200 days.

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for DARE is now -360.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -377.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -398.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -186.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 181.58. Additionally, DARE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] managed to generate an average of -$750,728 per employee.Dare Bioscience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dare Bioscience Inc. posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -45.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DARE.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.70% of DARE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DARE stocks are: POLARIS VENTURE MANAGEMENT CO. V, L.L.C. with ownership of 326,243, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 12.65% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 201,017 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.21 million in DARE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.12 million in DARE stock with ownership of nearly 93.759% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dare Bioscience Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Dare Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ:DARE] by around 235,320 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 78,016 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 668,766 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 982,102 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DARE stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 170,762 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 5,334 shares during the same period.