Thursday, June 18, 2020
Credit Suisse Resumed Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS]. What else is Wall St. saying?

By Annabelle Farmer

Scientific Games Corporation [NASDAQ: SGMS] jumped around 0.03 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $15.80 at the close of the session, up 0.19%. Scientific Games Corporation stock is now -41.00% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SGMS Stock saw the intraday high of $16.10 and lowest of $15.33 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 31.63, which means current price is +320.21% above from all time high which was touched on 02/12/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, SGMS reached a trading volume of 1185484 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGMS shares is $14.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Scientific Games Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $30 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Scientific Games Corporation stock. On May 08, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for SGMS shares from 36 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Scientific Games Corporation is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for SGMS in the course of the last twelve months was 5.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has SGMS stock performed recently?

Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.64. With this latest performance, SGMS shares gained by 22.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.23 for Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.07, while it was recorded at 15.21 for the last single week of trading, and 20.16 for the last 200 days.

Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.15 and a Gross Margin at +43.47. Scientific Games Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.82.

Return on Total Capital for SGMS is now 8.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.99. Additionally, SGMS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 133.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 113.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] managed to generate an average of -$13,265 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Scientific Games Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Scientific Games Corporation posted -0.83/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8,400.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SGMS.

Insider trade positions for Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS]

There are presently around $900 million, or 60.80% of SGMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGMS stocks are: FINE CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 9,110,726, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, holding 8,619,044 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $135.92 million in SGMS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $96.09 million in SGMS stock with ownership of nearly -4.031% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Scientific Games Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Scientific Games Corporation [NASDAQ:SGMS] by around 8,175,824 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 9,171,201 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 39,722,548 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,069,573 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGMS stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 933,334 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 4,613,590 shares during the same period.

