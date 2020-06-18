Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNST] fell -32.01% so far this year. What now?

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CNST] traded at a low on 06/17/20, posting a -11.05 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $32.03. The results of the trading session contributed to over 3541819 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 17.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.63%.

The market cap for CNST stock reached $1.33 billion, with 41.77 million shares outstanding and 40.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 486.42K shares, CNST reached a trading volume of 3541819 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNST shares is $56.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNST stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SunTrust raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. On January 09, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CNST shares from 43 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 3.77 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.67.

How has CNST stock performed recently?

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.96. With this latest performance, CNST shares dropped by -17.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 220.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.57 for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.54, while it was recorded at 34.88 for the last single week of trading, and 30.73 for the last 200 days.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CNST is now -35.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -35.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.13. Additionally, CNST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNST] managed to generate an average of -$807,075 per employee.Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.80 and a Current Ratio set at 18.80.

Earnings analysis for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNST]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.81/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNST.

Insider trade positions for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CNST]

There are presently around $1,561 million, or 93.40% of CNST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNST stocks are: SVENNILSON PETER with ownership of 6,051,376, which is approximately 0.693% of the company’s market cap and around 14.60% of the total institutional ownership; VR ADVISER, LLC, holding 4,016,873 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $144.65 million in CNST stocks shares; and AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $131.44 million in CNST stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CNST] by around 12,649,546 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 5,271,916 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 25,426,190 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,347,652 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNST stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,014,753 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,041,129 shares during the same period.