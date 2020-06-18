Cohen & Company Inc. [COHN] Is Currently 106.81 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Cohen & Company Inc. [AMEX: COHN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 106.81% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 126.06%. Over the last 12 months, COHN stock rose by 65.05%.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.86 million, with 1.15 million shares outstanding and 0.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.41K shares, COHN stock reached a trading volume of 6254698 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cohen & Company Inc. [COHN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cohen & Company Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for COHN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 73.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for COHN in the course of the last twelve months was 0.17.

COHN Stock Performance Analysis:

Cohen & Company Inc. [COHN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 126.06. With this latest performance, COHN shares gained by 185.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 120.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.98 for Cohen & Company Inc. [COHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.75, while it was recorded at 4.68 for the last single week of trading, and 3.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cohen & Company Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cohen & Company Inc. [COHN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.68 and a Gross Margin at +95.27. Cohen & Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.97.

Return on Total Capital for COHN is now -0.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cohen & Company Inc. [COHN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22,833.76. Additionally, COHN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 95.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cohen & Company Inc. [COHN] managed to generate an average of -$21,851 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.

COHN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COHN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cohen & Company Inc. go to 5.00%.

Cohen & Company Inc. [COHN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.60% of COHN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COHN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,161, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 18.30% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 4,261 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18000.0 in COHN stocks shares; and PRIVATE CAPITAL GROUP, LLC, currently with $0.0 in COHN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cohen & Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Cohen & Company Inc. [AMEX:COHN] by around 1,844 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 15 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 27,680 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,539 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COHN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 50 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 15 shares during the same period.