CL King slashes price target on El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. [LOCO] – find out why.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: LOCO] surged by $0.57 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $15.9419 during the day while it closed the day at $15.28. El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 0.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LOCO stock has inclined by 126.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.66% and gained 0.92% year-on date.

The market cap for LOCO stock reached $542.75 million, with 34.66 million shares outstanding and 17.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 446.10K shares, LOCO reached a trading volume of 1183075 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. [LOCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOCO shares is $15.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CL King have made an estimate for El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2020, representing the official price target for El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOCO in the course of the last twelve months was 95.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

LOCO stock trade performance evaluation

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. [LOCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.33. With this latest performance, LOCO shares gained by 17.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.31 for El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. [LOCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.88, while it was recorded at 14.73 for the last single week of trading, and 12.91 for the last 200 days.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. [LOCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. [LOCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.54 and a Gross Margin at +17.84. El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.63.

Return on Total Capital for LOCO is now 9.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. [LOCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 126.65. Additionally, LOCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 119.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. [LOCO] managed to generate an average of $4,975 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 47.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. [LOCO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. posted 0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. go to 15.00%.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. [LOCO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $486 million, or 94.80% of LOCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOCO stocks are: TRIMARAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. with ownership of 16,746,544, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,112,796 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.79 million in LOCO stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $34.54 million in LOCO stock with ownership of nearly -4.415% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:LOCO] by around 995,128 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 2,108,086 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 29,934,213 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,037,427 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOCO stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 387,475 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,233,579 shares during the same period.