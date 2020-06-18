Citigroup Initiated Eros International Plc [EROS]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Eros International Plc [NYSE: EROS] closed the trading session at $3.13 on 06/17/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.09, while the highest price level was $3.22. The stocks have a year to date performance of -7.67 percent and weekly performance of -8.21 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.62 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 112.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.24M shares, EROS reached to a volume of 1987198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Eros International Plc [EROS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EROS shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EROS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Eros International Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 14, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2016, representing the official price target for Eros International Plc stock. On November 18, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for EROS shares from 40 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eros International Plc is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for EROS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

EROS stock trade performance evaluation

Eros International Plc [EROS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.21. With this latest performance, EROS shares gained by 1.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EROS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.22 for Eros International Plc [EROS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.89, while it was recorded at 3.17 for the last single week of trading, and 2.58 for the last 200 days.

Eros International Plc [EROS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eros International Plc [EROS] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.10 and a Gross Margin at +42.02. Eros International Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -156.91.

Return on Total Capital for EROS is now 7.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eros International Plc [EROS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.85. Additionally, EROS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eros International Plc [EROS] managed to generate an average of -$1,070,371 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Eros International Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Eros International Plc [EROS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Eros International Plc posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -209.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EROS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eros International Plc go to 15.00%.

Eros International Plc [EROS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $120 million, or 33.60% of EROS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EROS stocks are: PARADICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 5,901,006, which is approximately -1.629% of the company’s market cap and around 7.89% of the total institutional ownership; JEEREDDI INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 5,856,352 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.62 million in EROS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $11.97 million in EROS stock with ownership of nearly 4.098% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eros International Plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Eros International Plc [NYSE:EROS] by around 3,481,162 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 4,339,979 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 30,068,692 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,889,833 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EROS stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 812,778 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,289,663 shares during the same period.