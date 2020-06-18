Chevron Corporation [CVX] Stock trading around $91.54 per share: What’s Next?

Chevron Corporation [NYSE: CVX] traded at a low on 06/17/20, posting a -2.65 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $91.54. The results of the trading session contributed to over 5982242 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Chevron Corporation stands at 4.26% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.23%.

The market cap for CVX stock reached $165.32 billion, with 1.87 billion shares outstanding and 1.87 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.94M shares, CVX reached a trading volume of 5982242 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chevron Corporation [CVX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVX shares is $98.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Chevron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Chevron Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $95, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on CVX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chevron Corporation is set at 3.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVX in the course of the last twelve months was 46.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has CVX stock performed recently?

Chevron Corporation [CVX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.19. With this latest performance, CVX shares dropped by -1.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.34 for Chevron Corporation [CVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.69, while it was recorded at 91.71 for the last single week of trading, and 104.62 for the last 200 days.

Chevron Corporation [CVX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chevron Corporation [CVX] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.01 and a Gross Margin at +6.20. Chevron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.09.

Return on Total Capital for CVX is now 0.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chevron Corporation [CVX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.40. Additionally, CVX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chevron Corporation [CVX] managed to generate an average of $60,664 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Chevron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Chevron Corporation [CVX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Chevron Corporation posted 1.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.8/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chevron Corporation go to 5.50%.

Insider trade positions for Chevron Corporation [CVX]

There are presently around $116,415 million, or 67.30% of CVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 165,846,615, which is approximately 3.891% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 133,388,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.54 billion in CVX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $11.01 billion in CVX stock with ownership of nearly 2.553% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chevron Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1,084 institutional holders increased their position in Chevron Corporation [NYSE:CVX] by around 73,196,881 shares. Additionally, 1,467 investors decreased positions by around 100,983,340 shares, while 146 investors held positions by with 1,063,884,029 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,238,064,250 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVX stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,246,254 shares, while 347 institutional investors sold positions of 13,365,587 shares during the same period.