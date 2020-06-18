Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] is 20.13% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: CPRX] traded at a high on 06/17/20, posting a 1.12 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.51. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1725818 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 7.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.13%.

The market cap for CPRX stock reached $484.02 million, with 103.41 million shares outstanding and 96.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, CPRX reached a trading volume of 1725818 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX]?

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2018, representing the official price target for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. On April 26, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for CPRX shares from 6 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

How has CPRX stock performed recently?

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.77. With this latest performance, CPRX shares dropped by -0.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.49 for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.54, while it was recorded at 4.34 for the last single week of trading, and 4.59 for the last 200 days.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.11 and a Gross Margin at +85.57. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.16.

Return on Total Capital for CPRX is now 45.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 45.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 36.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.08. Additionally, CPRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX] managed to generate an average of $419,412 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

Earnings analysis for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted 0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 400.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPRX.

Insider trade positions for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [CPRX]

There are presently around $293 million, or 65.70% of CPRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,465,550, which is approximately 0.244% of the company’s market cap and around 6.89% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 7,440,822 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.15 million in CPRX stocks shares; and ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $24.06 million in CPRX stock with ownership of nearly 5.882% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:CPRX] by around 11,829,428 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 9,669,965 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 44,366,055 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,865,448 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPRX stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,997,517 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,381,441 shares during the same period.