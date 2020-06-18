Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV] is 245.13% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Carver Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: CARV] surged by $5.98 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $22.97 during the day while it closed the day at $8.39. Carver Bancorp Inc. stock has also gained 292.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CARV stock has inclined by 414.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 207.33% and gained 245.13% year-on date.

The market cap for CARV stock reached $34.15 million, with 3.70 million shares outstanding and 1.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 29.36K shares, CARV reached a trading volume of 59071411 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carver Bancorp Inc. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.56.

CARV stock trade performance evaluation

Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 292.86. With this latest performance, CARV shares gained by 379.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 207.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 145.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 94.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 96.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 91.97 for Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.98, while it was recorded at 3.40 for the last single week of trading, and 2.52 for the last 200 days.

Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.37. Carver Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.61.

Return on Total Capital for CARV is now -8.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.41. Additionally, CARV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 664.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV] managed to generate an average of -$52,070 per employee.

Carver Bancorp Inc. [CARV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 9.80% of CARV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARV stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 180,573, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 63.62% of the total institutional ownership; PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC, holding 179,933 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.43 million in CARV stocks shares; and FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC, currently with $4000.0 in CARV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carver Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Carver Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ:CARV] by around 8 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 1,578 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 360,428 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 362,014 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARV stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 8 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 1,578 shares during the same period.