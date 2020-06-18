Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] moved up 18.18: Why It’s Important

Broadway Financial Corporation [NASDAQ: BYFC] closed the trading session at $1.69 on 06/17/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.52, while the highest price level was $2.32. The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.74 percent and weekly performance of 22.46 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.55 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.16K shares, BYFC reached to a volume of 6215552 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadway Financial Corporation is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for BYFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.85.

BYFC stock trade performance evaluation

Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.46. With this latest performance, BYFC shares gained by 19.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BYFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.28 for Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3945, while it was recorded at 1.4140 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5101 for the last 200 days.

Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.08. Broadway Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.15.

Return on Total Capital for BYFC is now -0.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 182.34. Additionally, BYFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC] managed to generate an average of -$3,219 per employee.

Broadway Financial Corporation [BYFC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 16.80% of BYFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BYFC stocks are: GRACE & WHITE INC /NY with ownership of 1,599,673, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; US BANCORP DE, holding 441,787 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.63 million in BYFC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.45 million in BYFC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Broadway Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Broadway Financial Corporation [NASDAQ:BYFC] by around 14,598 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 51,955 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 2,335,246 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,401,799 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BYFC stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,968 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 51,856 shares during the same period.