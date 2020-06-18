Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] moved up 20.37: Why It’s Important

Bridgeline Digital Inc. [NASDAQ: BLIN] gained 20.37% on the last trading session, reaching $1.95 price per share at the time. Bridgeline Digital Inc. represents 3.12 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.98 million with the latest information. BLIN stock price has been found in the range of $1.57 to $2.08.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, BLIN reached a trading volume of 2711571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bridgeline Digital Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

Trading performance analysis for BLIN stock

Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.38. With this latest performance, BLIN shares gained by 18.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.36 for Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3218, while it was recorded at 1.6420 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4544 for the last 200 days.

Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -63.13 and a Gross Margin at +39.91. Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -95.20.

Return on Total Capital for BLIN is now -106.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -175.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -230.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -85.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN] managed to generate an average of -$131,583 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Bridgeline Digital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bridgeline Digital Inc. [BLIN]

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.50% of BLIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLIN stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 110,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.50% of the total institutional ownership; BARCLAYS PLC, holding 6,688 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11000.0 in BLIN stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $1000.0 in BLIN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bridgeline Digital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Bridgeline Digital Inc. [NASDAQ:BLIN] by around 492 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 1,179 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 115,693 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,364 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLIN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 492 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.