Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] is 31.58% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [AMEX: BDR] gained 49.72% or 0.33 points to close at $1.00 with a heavy trading volume of 1115894 shares. It opened the trading session at $0.66, the shares rose to $1.10 and dropped to $0.65, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BDR points out that the company has recorded 43.88% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -163.16% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 42.27K shares, BDR reached to a volume of 1115894 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for BDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for BDR stock

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 63.40. With this latest performance, BDR shares gained by 99.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.41 for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5666, while it was recorded at 0.6940 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6765 for the last 200 days.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.51 and a Gross Margin at +17.29. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.74.

Return on Total Capital for BDR is now -57.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.90. Additionally, BDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR] managed to generate an average of -$7,978 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.17.Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [BDR]

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.50% of BDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BDR stocks are: BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 310,100, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 12.80% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 69,757 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47000.0 in BDR stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $18000.0 in BDR stock with ownership of nearly 15.435% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. [AMEX:BDR] by around 7,742 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 13,232 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 409,838 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 430,812 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BDR stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 20 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 13,001 shares during the same period.