B. Riley FBR lifts Formula One Group [FWONK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Formula One Group [NASDAQ: FWONK] price plunged by -3.09 percent to reach at -$1.11. A sum of 1561481 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.17M shares. Formula One Group shares reached a high of $36.13 and dropped to a low of $34.7201 until finishing in the latest session at $34.86.

The one-year FWONK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.0. The average equity rating for FWONK stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Formula One Group [FWONK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FWONK shares is $42.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FWONK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Formula One Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2018, representing the official price target for Formula One Group stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Formula One Group is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for FWONK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62.

FWONK Stock Performance Analysis:

Formula One Group [FWONK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.78. With this latest performance, FWONK shares gained by 5.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FWONK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.61 for Formula One Group [FWONK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.06, while it was recorded at 35.50 for the last single week of trading, and 38.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Formula One Group Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Formula One Group [FWONK] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.73 and a Gross Margin at +8.65. Formula One Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.38.

Return on Total Capital for FWONK is now -0.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Formula One Group [FWONK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 108.36. Additionally, FWONK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 108.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Formula One Group [FWONK] managed to generate an average of -$46,648 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.

FWONK Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Formula One Group posted -0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3,200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FWONK.

Formula One Group [FWONK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,019 million, or 95.09% of FWONK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FWONK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,242,668, which is approximately 4.597% of the company’s market cap and around 3.05% of the total institutional ownership; CALEDONIA (PRIVATE) INVESTMENTS PTY LTD, holding 17,068,653 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $613.96 million in FWONK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $461.77 million in FWONK stock with ownership of nearly 3.457% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Formula One Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Formula One Group [NASDAQ:FWONK] by around 28,000,424 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 24,358,879 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 142,766,370 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 195,125,673 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FWONK stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,717,242 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 4,315,599 shares during the same period.