Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. [AFH] moved up 187.70: Why It’s Important

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AFH] price surged by 187.70 percent to reach at $0.78. A sum of 189962107 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 308.69K shares. Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $2.45 and dropped to a low of $0.6683 until finishing in the latest session at $1.20.

Guru’s Opinion on Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. [AFH]:

Sandler O’Neill have made an estimate for Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2018, representing the official price target for Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.83.

AFH Stock Performance Analysis:

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. [AFH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 189.44. With this latest performance, AFH shares gained by 185.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 185.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 88.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.11 for Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. [AFH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4091, while it was recorded at 0.5632 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4727 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. [AFH] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.09. Atlas Financial Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.05.

Return on Total Capital for AFH is now -83.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -110.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -166.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. [AFH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 425.60. Additionally, AFH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 425.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. [AFH] managed to generate an average of -$279,762 per employee.

AFH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFH.

Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. [AFH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 15.30% of AFH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFH stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 911,325, which is approximately -4.397% of the company’s market cap and around 6.00% of the total institutional ownership; RBF CAPITAL, LLC, holding 198,780 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83000.0 in AFH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $70000.0 in AFH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Atlas Financial Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AFH] by around 8,797 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 130,086 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,618,568 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,757,451 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFH stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,832 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 32,507 shares during the same period.