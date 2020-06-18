Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. [ARTW] moved up 71.24: Why It’s Important

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. [NASDAQ: ARTW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 71.24% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 97.51%. Over the last 12 months, ARTW stock rose by 94.63%.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.37 million, with 4.32 million shares outstanding and 1.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 42.94K shares, ARTW stock reached a trading volume of 2081266 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. [ARTW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARTW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

ARTW Stock Performance Analysis:

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. [ARTW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 97.51. With this latest performance, ARTW shares gained by 107.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 122.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 94.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARTW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.19 for Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. [ARTW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.05, while it was recorded at 2.77 for the last single week of trading, and 1.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. [ARTW] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.54 and a Gross Margin at +15.07. Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.20.

Return on Total Capital for ARTW is now -8.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. [ARTW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.52. Additionally, ARTW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. [ARTW] managed to generate an average of -$17,969 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. [ARTW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.10% of ARTW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARTW stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 32,042, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 30,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70000.0 in ARTW stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $67000.0 in ARTW stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co. Inc. [NASDAQ:ARTW] by around 17,527 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 568 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 142,883 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 160,978 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARTW stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,326 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 568 shares during the same period.