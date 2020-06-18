Anthem Inc. [ANTM] moved down -0.64: Why It’s Important

Anthem Inc. [NYSE: ANTM] price plunged by -0.64 percent to reach at -$1.71. A sum of 1173992 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.88M shares. Anthem Inc. shares reached a high of $269.53 and dropped to a low of $264.1745 until finishing in the latest session at $265.72.

The one-year ANTM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.74. The average equity rating for ANTM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Anthem Inc. [ANTM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANTM shares is $335.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANTM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Anthem Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Anthem Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Anthem Inc. is set at 10.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANTM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANTM in the course of the last twelve months was 13.21.

ANTM Stock Performance Analysis:

Anthem Inc. [ANTM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.91. With this latest performance, ANTM shares dropped by -5.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.27 for Anthem Inc. [ANTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 271.80, while it was recorded at 265.15 for the last single week of trading, and 269.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Anthem Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Anthem Inc. [ANTM] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.49. Anthem Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.61.

Return on Total Capital for ANTM is now 13.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Anthem Inc. [ANTM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.32. Additionally, ANTM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Anthem Inc. [ANTM] managed to generate an average of $68,088 per employee.

ANTM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Anthem Inc. posted 4.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 4.61/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANTM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Anthem Inc. go to 14.33%.

Anthem Inc. [ANTM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $59,869 million, or 92.30% of ANTM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANTM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,358,116, which is approximately -0.816% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,006,194 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.35 billion in ANTM stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $3.63 billion in ANTM stock with ownership of nearly 17.943% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Anthem Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 495 institutional holders increased their position in Anthem Inc. [NYSE:ANTM] by around 19,940,707 shares. Additionally, 570 investors decreased positions by around 20,621,337 shares, while 148 investors held positions by with 183,304,556 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 223,866,600 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANTM stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,635,696 shares, while 149 institutional investors sold positions of 2,446,059 shares during the same period.