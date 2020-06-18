Thursday, June 18, 2020
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] moved down -7.27: Why It’s Important

By Annabelle Farmer

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: AMPE] loss -7.27% on the last trading session, reaching $0.51 price per share at the time. Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 159.05 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $84.63 million with the latest information. AMPE stock price has been found in the range of $0.50 to $0.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, AMPE reached a trading volume of 1595069 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Aegis Capital raised their target price from $15 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2014, representing the official price target for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Aegis Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on AMPE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 51.00.

Trading performance analysis for AMPE stock

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.35. With this latest performance, AMPE shares dropped by -11.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.98 for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5502, while it was recorded at 0.5074 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5225 for the last 200 days.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for AMPE is now -282.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -211.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -233.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -97.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.80. Additionally, AMPE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE] managed to generate an average of -$592,609 per employee.Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMPE]

There are presently around $9 million, or 12.50% of AMPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,352,988, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; SRS CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC., holding 1,768,159 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.97 million in AMPE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.73 million in AMPE stock with ownership of nearly 1.263% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:AMPE] by around 3,923,777 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 2,567,647 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 9,871,072 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,362,496 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMPE stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,121,225 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,414,973 shares during the same period.

